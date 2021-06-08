Packed Vivint Arena to watch the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night for game one of the western conference semifinals.

Thanks to having the most regular season wins, the Jazz will have home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Vivint Arena will be full.

The sellout crowd will still be required to wear face masks, but are sure to make a lot of noise.

With playoff excitement and fans packing the arena, Jazz merchandise is expected to fly off the shelves.

“Obviously the numbers are a lot different when it's 30 % compared to 13,000 and hopefully we will see even more and more,” said Morgan Evans, vice-president of retail operations for the Utah Jazz.

Sales are expected to double throughout the playoffs, with some of the most popular items selling out.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

