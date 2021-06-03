Watch
Vivint Arena to return to full capacity for upcoming Jazz playoff games

Rick Bowmer/AP
Fans watch the Utah Jazz compete against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:21:18-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Arena will now be at full capacity as the Utah Jazz continue their run through the NBA Playoffs.

The team announced Thursday that seating will return to 18,000 fans in the lower bowl, upper bowl and suites, although some areas around the bench areas will remain empty.

Fans will still be required to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Tickets for the upcoming Western Conference Semifinals against either the Clippers or Mavericks go on sale at noon Thursday.

The Jazz advanced to the conference semifinals Wednesday night by defeating Memphis 126-110 to win the series four games to one.

Wednesday's attendance of 14,250 was the largest of the season.

