Man critically injured after paragliding crash in central Utah

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after crashing into the ground while paragliding in central Utah.

The Juab County Sheriff's Office said the paraglider crashed around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Sand Mountain, which is near Little Sahara National Recreation Area about 25 miles north of Delta.

Officials said they believe the paraglider took off from the side of the mountain, then at one point, he suddenly plunged to the ground from at least 25 feet.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered several compound fractures in his legs and was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.