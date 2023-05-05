Parents claim Canyon School District refuses to take bullying, threats seriously

DRAPER, Utah — Parents of students, as well as employees in the Canyons School District, claim officials haven't been taking reports of bullying, harassment, or other threats seriously.

"These kids need to be able to go to school and feel like their listened to and they're going to be protected if they're bullied," said parent Spencer Mears.

Mears shared a story about his son, who is a teen and works in the district, but attends school online. He said before work, his son and a friend would joke around and lower each other's chairs, but Mears alleges what was once a joke turned violent.

"One day this kid, after my son hit the lever, he mumbled under his breath, 'I'm going to choke you," Mears claims. "At the time, they were friends so my son didn't think much of it. And then when they went to clock in, the kid went behind my son and wrapped his hand around his neck and started squeezing."

Mears says school staff and administration encouraged him and his son to make a report.

"Once we heard back from HR at Canyons, they said we've interviewed people involved and this is horseplay," he recalled. "I tried to explain to them it's not horseplay once you stick your hand around someone's neck and squeeze. It's not horseplay at all. My son and this kid got the same warning, which really bothered me that the attacker got the same warning as the victim."

Mears says he was given the option to transfer his son to another school, but didn't think that was fair, so he went to Facebook for advice.

"I was expecting [to hear] 'Go to the police' or maybe 'talk to this person', but a lot of stories are coming out saying we've had the same experience, saying my kids been attacked they did nothing about it," he said. "I talked to HR they talked over me."

Another parent shared an email she sent to the Canyons district compliance office that showed proof her child was being threatened and harassed by another student. The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said she did not receive a response from compliance and has since chosen to leave the district.

The Canyons School District told FOX 13 News that they would look into the incidents, but have yet to respond.

Mears hopes by coming forward the district will look deeper into reports of bullying, harassment, and threats.

"If people aren't feeling safe the district needs to do something to make them feel safe," he said.