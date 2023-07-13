Park City hotel only U.S. spot in 'World's Best' Top 10

PARK CITY, Utah — A Utah hotel is riding high as the cream of the crop these days, and not just in the U.S., but around the entire globe.

Nestled in Deer Valley, the Goldener Hirsch was the lone... yep, the only... U.S. hotel to make the Top 10 in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Hotels. The resort tied for 4th overall, accompanying hotels from such far flung places as Turkey, Indonesia and Italy on the list.

According to Travel + Leisure, the Goldener Hirsch received a 98.67 score from readers, with one saying it's "My new favorite hotel in Deer Valley."

Auberge Resorts Collection

default

With just 18 rooms, even those lucky enough to live the lifestyle of the rich and famous have to rediscover a new meaning for the term "exclusive."

Along with a rooftop pool and fitness center, the Goldener Hirsch features what they call an "award-winning restaurant" that "skillfully marries Bavarian specialties with farm-fresh regional fare sourced from local Park City pastures."

Auberge Resorts Collection

default

Owned by the Eccles family of Utah, the hotel was inspired by Austrian ski chalets and features permanent residences as well as hotel rooms