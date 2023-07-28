Park City motorcycle paramedics saving lives on two wheels

PARK CITY, Utah — Hikers or campers who get hurt on a trail in Park City’s backcountry will likely meet a motorcycle paramedic.

The Park City Fire District is using dirt bikes as part of a rare initiative to cut down on response times in the area’s vast wilderness.

The firefighters who are out riding say it’s one of the most fun parts of the job. It’s easy to see why as they use engine power to snake through singletrack trails strictly reserved for hiking and mountain bikes.

"It's real fun," said firefighter engineer Ricky Szukala. "Yeah, it's one of the forbidden fruits that you know, it is in the name of training, and we do get good work out of it. But yes, it's not normally allowed. However, it is very fun."

Szukala came from Chicago to work in Park City. He didn’t know the program existed until after he joined department but he’s been riding all his life and wanted in.

"Immediately I thought it was the coolest thing that we did. So I got involved as quick as I could," he said.

For the 2 million visitors who travel to the area annually, what’s cool for the firefighters is essential for safety on these 500 miles of singletrack.

"So it's important that we're able to get to these patients quickly and to give them the care that they need," said Capt. Matt Provost. "We're really fortunate that that all of our chiefs are very innovative in how they go about providing the community the service that that they deserve."

The motorcycle response program started almost a decade ago with a battalion chief who was a motorcycle enthusiast. Provost leads the team now and is a former professional motocross racer himself.

"On average, we we are on anywhere from one to six trail rescues a week," he said. "So we will utilize these bikes a lot here.

Park City’s unique terrain, clientele and the large number of people coming to recreate make the team especially important.

"I just feel that a program like this is, it's essential and it really, really helps us get to the patients and make a difference. Make the day that and that's what we're here for," Provost said.

The Park City Fire District motorcycle paramedics are pretty rare, as it's the only unit of its kind in Utah, with just a few others across the country.