Park City Mountain extends season during record-shattering snow

PARK CITY, Utah — Record-breaking snowfall is leading one Utah ski resort to do something they haven't done in three decades.

Park City Mountain announced it will extend its current season by two weeks because of the incredible amount of snow resorts across the state have received this winter. Officials at the resort said over 450 inches of snow has already been dumped this season.

Originally set to close on April 9, Park City Mountain will now shutter on April 23, marking the resort's longest season since 1993.

During the extension, most of the resort's chairlifts and trails will be operational through April 16, with slope access available after that date only out of the Mountain Base area.

Even better news for skiers and snowboarders who take advantage of the extension is that parking will be free, and no reservations will be required, at the Main, Silver King, First Time and Cabriolet lots after April 2.

