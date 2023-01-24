Park City Police looking for beloved bear statue that was stolen — TWICE

PARK CITY, Utah — A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.

The Park City Police Department posted on Facebook and Twitter that the bronze statue of a bear holding a coffee mug was stolen.

And making it all the more frustrating, this isn't the first time it has happened. Police said an identical statue was stolen in October 2018, and it was never recovered. The owners paid a local artist $8,000 to remake the statue. They had it secured to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive, but a thief or thieves managed to steal it once again.

The bear is 3-4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, "likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike." A Twitter user backed that statement up, saying the bear made her smile whenever she'd see it. "Who would do such a thing?!?!" she wrote.

Anyone with information on the stolen bear is asked to call the department at 435-615-5500.