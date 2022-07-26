Park City School District settles failure to report abuse case

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City School District has settled a criminal case, accusing it of failure to report child abuse.

During an appearance in Summit County Justice Court on Tuesday, the school district entered into what is known as a "diversion agreement." The district does not admit guilt, but will undergo supervision for the next two years that includes ongoing training on reporting child abuse and continued cooperation with the Summit County Attorney's Office.

If the Park City School District fails to comply, the Summit County Attorney can re-file charges.

The district itself was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to report child abuse. Summit County Attorney Margaret Olsen accused the district of repeatedly failing to report disclosures of child abuse dating back years. Utah law mandates that disclosure of child abuse be reported to the proper authorities.

FOX 13 News first reported last month that settlement talks were under way to resolve the case.