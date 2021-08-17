Park City Schools delay first day of school due to Parleys Canyon wildfire

PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County sheriff's office reported Monday that the first day of school for Park City students would be delayed until Monday, August 23 because of the Parleys Canyon wildfire, which started last weekend and has burned hundreds of acres and caused thousands of evacuations.

The news was shared on the school district's website.

Pre-K students were scheduled to start school on September 1, as planned.

School for K-12 students was originally due to start August 19. But students from Upper Pinebrook, Summit Park and Timberline were not able to return home and school buses can't travel to the normal pickup locations due to the wildfire.

"Our goal is to have every child, parent, and staff member step confidently into the 21/22 school year together on Monday, August 23," the statement said.



At last check, the Parleys Canyon Fire was 21% contained and evacuation orders were extended for 6,000 to 8,000 residents until Wednesday or Thursday, fire officials said.