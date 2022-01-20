Park City students walk out of class to protest Utah Legislature

PARK CITY, Utah — Over 100 students at Park City High School walked out of class Thursday to protest the Utah Legislature's efforts to overturn mask mandates.

Photos showed the students, who were all masked, congregating outside the school while listening to several students talk about the mandate issue.

The students are angered over a resolution passed Tuesday in the Utah State Senate which would overturn the mandates in Summit County, where Park City is located, along with Salt Lake County. The Utah House has yet to take up the resolution.

"These actions by the state legislature are unacceptable and put Park City's and Utah's population at risk," a video showed one student saying over a megaphone.

KPCW Radio

KPCW Radio reports about 20% of the school had tested positive for COVID-19 before state officials paused the Test-to-Stay program last week due to the lack of supplies needed during the omicron surge in Utah.