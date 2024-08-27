Park City wants people to give their public transit a try

PARK CITY, Utah — During this summer’s Summer Try Transit week, people can win prizes for logging transit, carpool and bike trips, plus have a chance to chat with the mayor and city council members, get free breakfast and listen to live music on a bus.

“We're in the middle of one of the most beautiful places on earth and transit is a very sustainable, very environmentally friendly,” said Timothy Sanderson, Transportation Director. “A good majority of our fleet is electric.”

Sitting in traffic is not how Sanderson wants residents and visitors to remember Park City.

“We really want to be a ‘Park once’ community,” he said. “So you park in one place, and then you either walk, cycle or use transit to make your way around to the different destinations.”

Another alternative to driving a car is getting around by bike, made easy with the rail trail and paths all over. However, the rising popularity of e-bikes poses a problem for police, said Lt. Jay Randall.

“So many people are not aware of the recently enacted laws and how they apply to not only themselves but their children,” he said. “And we feel like as a police department, it's our duty to be the front runners in this education process.”

According to state law, children eight years old or younger cannot ride an e bike on public streets.

Those 14 years or younger need to bike with a parent or guardian.

“People who have already purchased e bikes for their children are a little bit caught off-guard as to these laws and the fact that they even exist,” said Lt. Randall. “We need our efforts to be far, far more reaching than they are right now.”

For now, police are not fining people for riding above the 15 miles per hour speed limit.

“What we're trying to do is start with education first, and then eventually if we get compliance, we won't ever have to go to a strict enforcement type policy,” said Lt. Randall. “We're concerned about a really serious accident or somebody losing their life over.”

Throughout Summer Try Transit week, people can participate in “Ride On,” a virtual event that lasts the whole week. You can log your transit, carpool, and biking trips for a chance to win rewards. Go to www.RideOnParkCity.org to participate.

On Tuesday, Park City Transit will hold an afternoon of free yoga, pickleball and giveaways at PC MARC from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, there will be a “Talk Transit with the Mayor and Council” event at the Fresh Market bus stop from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and popsicles will be served, and there will be music and a chance to chat with the mayor and city council members.

On Thursday, a Park City Transit booth at Old Town Transit Center will feature free snacks, refreshments and swag.

The week concludes Friday with Music on the Bus. A local musician will play live music on the bus all day.