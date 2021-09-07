Park City water main break causes flooding

PARK CITY, Utah — A water main break at a Park City strip mall caused flooding concerns Tuesday.

Crews were attempting to replace the water line on Boot Hill when it broke around 1 p.m.

Park City Fire District officials say potentially two million gallons of water flooded the parking lot at the Snow Creek Plaza.

Some water made its way into businesses before sandbags were able to stop the flow and the water main was repaired. There is no threat to the city's water supply, according to Park City officials.

The plaza is currently open, but people were being told to use caution when in the area.

It's not known if any locations suffered severe damage caused by the break.