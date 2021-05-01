Watch
Part of I-80 in Salt Lake City shut down due to police incident

Posted at 6:32 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 08:32:53-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A police incident on Saturday morning shut down the I-80 for hours.

The Westbound side of the interstate is closed at 700 E in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted the alert just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

There is no estimated reopening of the road.

FOX 13 is working to get details of the incident confirmed. Updates will be posted here as they are made available.

