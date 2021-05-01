Part of I-80 in Salt Lake City shut down due to police incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A police incident on Saturday morning shut down the I-80 for hours.

The Westbound side of the interstate is closed at 700 E in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted the alert just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

I-80 WB is closed at 700 E (MP 124) in SLC due to a Police Incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. Check the UDOT Traffic App and @waze for updates @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionTwo — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 1, 2021

There is no estimated reopening of the road.

FOX 13 is working to get details of the incident confirmed. Updates will be posted here as they are made available.