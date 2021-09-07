Part of Utah under Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Parts of southwestern Utah, including St. George, Hurricane and Zion National Park, are under an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday night.

After record-setting rainfall and flooding, now residents of southern Utah have to contend with extreme temperatures this week.

As the high pressure continues to build over Utah the temperature will keep climbing, possibly hitting record territory for this time of year, with highs forecast near 108 degrees.

The warning extends through 9 p.m. Wednesday. National Weather Service officials warn residents and visitors to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day.

Temperatures will continue to be on the rise through the middle of this week across the region. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the St. George area & Zion National Park for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. #utwx pic.twitter.com/gsHpqDPLYC — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 7, 2021

