TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed in a crash during an off-road race in the Knolls area of Tooele County on Saturday.

A truck that was participating in the "Knolls 200" event rolled around 7 a.m. with no other vehicles involved, according to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger in the truck died from his injuries. The driver is expected to recover.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Charles Jerome Glover ("CJ"), according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.