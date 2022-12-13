Passengers detail scary moments during bus crash near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — Several passengers on a bus that crashed near Tremonton early Monday morning are continuing to recover in the hospital tonight.

Jess Gomez with Intermountain Healthcare said 19 people were originally taken to Bear River Hospital, many of those patients were treated for minor injuries.

Gomez says seven patients, who were in serious to critical condition were transported to other hospitals, mainly to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

FOX 13 News caught up with several other passengers at the Garland Armory, where an emergency shelter was setup for them following the crash.

John Loosbroock was onboard the bus heading home to Las Vegas at the time of the crash.

"I got people laying on top of me, shattered glass underneath me, I got a dislocated shoulder out of it," said Loosbroock.

Loosbroock got emotional when talking about his mother and how he had been unable to contact her since the crash.

"My mom doesn't know where I'm at. I want my mom to know where I'm at," said Loosbroock.

The crash, according to Utah Highway Patrol, took place around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, along I-84, seven miles west of Tremonton.

UHP say the driver of that Salt Lake Express bus was reportedly changing lanes when they lost control, because of the slick roadway.

"We did a full 360 and then the bus went over and I was on the side of the bus that turned up like that, so I fell down and smashed my head," said Bryce Provance, who was injured during the crash.

After the crash, one passenger on the bus, Anthony Robinson, says he jumped into action to help others who were hurt.

"Just try to help as many people, you know, it was a dog on there, you know, and I guess that was somebody's emotional support pet you know, so you know that also meant a lot," said Robinson.

That dog, named Copper, belongs to Keonnie Hoeting.

Hoeting, according to her sister Katasha Crotto, was traveling on the bus from Boise, Idaho back home to Iowa are helping care for their father, who died late last month.

"She is really sore, she can't really move her X rays came back, okay just severe bruising and swelling thankfully," said Crotto.

Crotto says Copper wasn't injured in the crash.

She did share a screenshot from her sisters Life 360 app, that showed the bus at one point was going 73 miles per hour.

"It will pinpoint your location and it also keeps track of your speeds and it detects crashes," said Crotto.

FOX 13 News spoke with Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden Monday afternoon.

He says they are considering speed as a factor into this crash. Sgt. Roden says they will be doing a full investigation into the incident.

As for those who were able to walk away from the crash on Monday, many of them told FOX 13 News that the bus shouldn't have been on the road in snowy conditions.

"I just think it was a little too fast, don't get in the fast lane in the snow, you know what I mean," said Provance.

"He should haven't been driving, not in this weather," Loosbroock added.

UHP says the bus was not equipped with seatbelts for the passengers on board. The bus driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and wasn't hurt in the incident.

FOX 13 News made multiple attempts to talk with Salt Lake Express on Monday about the crash. We were also hoping to ask them about their rules when it comes to driving in the snow and when they decide to either cancel or stop a trip. We have not heard back at this time.