Passengers uninjured after driver crashes into UTA bus

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed into multiple vehicles Friday afternoon in the Salt Lake area, including a Utah Transit Authority bus.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky told FOX 13 News that the bus was hit by a truck at 4700 S. Redwood Road.

The bus was one of approximately five vehicles that the same truck hit, Arky said.

No one on the bus was injured, and the driver was taken into police custody.

It was not known as of Friday night whether anyone was injured in the other vehicles hit by the same driver.