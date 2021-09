PAYSON, Utah — Police in Payson are asking the public to help them identify the owner of a dog who allegedly bit two people.

A Facebook post from the Payson Police Department said they had received two separate reports of dog bites.

The person in the photo above is believed to be the dog's owner.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the department at 801-794-3970, referencing case number 21PA07758.