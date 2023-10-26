Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run on State Street in Salt Lake City.

Police say the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at 700 S. State Street.

When officers arrived, they found bystanders already attempting lifesaving measures. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance when she was pronounced dead.

The driver who hit the woman did not stop at the scene. It's not yet known where they went, and police say they are working on determining a description of the suspect and/or vehicle. There were multiple witnesses.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a statement that there has been an "alarming" amount of fatal hit-and-run crashes over the past two weeks.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear -- this behavior is unacceptable," his statement read. "I strongly urge the drivers involved in these recent crashes to turn themselves in. These tragedies have left lasting scars on families, and your cooperation is not just a legal obligation but a moral one.”

SLCPD said northbound State Street is closed due to the investigation, but additional closures may also be put in place as needed.