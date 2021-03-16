Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by two vehicles in Salt Lake City.

The victim was hit by a black pickup truck and a black GMC (model not specified). Neither vehicle stopped.

The accident happened on Main Street at about 1800 South. There is a crosswalk in the area, but investigators have not yet determined if the pedestrian was in it when they were hit.

"Our car team is en route. They will do a full investigation. There's all kinds of other things that are around that may have captured some video. We may get information from witnesses that may be able to affirm what happened," a Salt Lake City Police spokesman said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from the injuries. No identity or other information about the victim was released.

SLC Police ask anyone who saw the accident or has any other information helpful to the investigation to call 801-799-3000.