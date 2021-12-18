Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in St. George has died.

St. George Police announced that Michael Lynn Dalton, 60, succumbed to his injuries Friday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say Dalton was hit by a westbound SUV while crossing Sunset Blvd. near 1600 West. It was not specified whether he used a crosswalk, but police believe he crossed mid-block.

Dalton was immediately transported to St. George Regional Hospital with "significant injuries," which ultimately claimed his life.

The police department's "accident reconstruction team" was still investigating the crash as of Friday. They will determine if any criminal charges are applicable to the driver.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Michael Dalton on his passing," SGPD wrote.