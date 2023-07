SOUTH SALT LAKE — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a Salt Lake area freeway early Sunday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man walked onto southbound I-15 near 3800 South at about 12:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle and died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. The incident is under investigation. The victim's name has not yet been released.