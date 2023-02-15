Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

The man, a 55-year-old whose name was not yet released, was hit shortly after 7 p.m. near 700 N. Redwood Road, according to SLC Police.

Jenna Bree | FOX 13 News

Emergency responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Officers also spoke with witnesses.

The investigation is still underway, but SLCPD said it appeared that the man was walking west on 700 North — in a crosswalk, but "against the light" — when he was hit by the southbound driver.

SLCPD said this is the third "traffic-related fatality" in the city this year.