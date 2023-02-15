Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SLCPD
Salt Lake City Police at the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Redwood Road, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Feb 14, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

The man, a 55-year-old whose name was not yet released, was hit shortly after 7 p.m. near 700 N. Redwood Road, according to SLC Police.

Emergency responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Officers also spoke with witnesses.

The investigation is still underway, but SLCPD said it appeared that the man was walking west on 700 North — in a crosswalk, but "against the light" — when he was hit by the southbound driver.

SLCPD said this is the third "traffic-related fatality" in the city this year.

