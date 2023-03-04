Pedestrian hit, killed by FrontRunner train in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man died Friday night after being hit by a FrontRunner train on foot in Davis County.

Utah Transit Authority said the man, whose name or age was not released, was hit and killed by the train around 8 p.m. in Clearfield near 2200 South.

Further details, such as whether it appeared to be an accident or deliberate, were not immediately available.

A "bus bridge" is in place, transporting FrontRunner passengers between Layton and Clearfield stations. As of 9:20 p.m., UTA still advised riders to expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to the incident.