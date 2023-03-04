Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed by FrontRunner train in Davis County

saltrib no
Leah Hogsten/AP
FILE: A Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner train leaves the Murray FrontRunner station at 140 West Vine, Feb. 18, 2020.
saltrib no
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 23:39:51-05

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man died Friday night after being hit by a FrontRunner train on foot in Davis County.

Utah Transit Authority said the man, whose name or age was not released, was hit and killed by the train around 8 p.m. in Clearfield near 2200 South.

Further details, such as whether it appeared to be an accident or deliberate, were not immediately available.

A "bus bridge" is in place, transporting FrontRunner passengers between Layton and Clearfield stations. As of 9:20 p.m., UTA still advised riders to expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere