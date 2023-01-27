High school student hit, killed by school bus in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 8375 South and State Street, according to a Sandy Police Department spokesperson.

Officers responded to the scene and determined that the pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, had died from her injuries. Her name has not been released, but officials said she was a student at Jordan High School. The site of the crash is about two miles north of the school.

It is not yet known how the accident happened; an investigation is underway.

Police said there were 16 students from Hillcrest High School onboard the bus. Both Jordan and Hillcrest high schools are in the Canyons School District.

District Superintendent Rick Robins gave a statement following the incident:

“The loss of any child — at any time — is heartbreaking for a community. Today, the entire Canyons District community mourns the tragic passing of one of our beautiful and cherished students who died in an auto-pedestrian accident involving a school bus. Canyons District sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the student, as well as the student’s friends, teachers, and school staff who will struggle with the pain and loss of a loved one. As Superintendent, I want our community to know that counseling services will be provided to students, faculty, and staff who are struggling with difficult emotions following the incident. A student death certainly can prompt feelings of anxiety or distress as peers try to cope with grief. We ask parents to talk with their children about their emotions and reach out to the school or the District Office if they need additional help to support their student. This is a difficult time for all of us, and we express our appreciation for the support that has already been shown to our school community.”

State Street is closed to northbound traffic in the area, and southbound is restricted to just one lane. Both directions of 8375 South are closed.