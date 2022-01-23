Watch
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-80 near Utah-Nevada border

Utah Highway Patrol
The scene of a fatal crash on I-80 in Tooele County on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jan 22, 2022
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A person who was walking on I-80 Friday night has died from his injuries after being hit by a semi-truck.

Utah Highway Patrol says the victim was walking in the right lane around 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by a triple-trailer semi. He was airlifted in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

UHP said there was a vehicle parked in the emergency lane 1/4 mile east of the accident, which was about 11 miles from the Nevada state line. The victim had a skateboard with him, as well as a phone with an open GPS route to exit 4. Officials believe he may have run out of fuel or had a mechanical issue with his car.

The victim's name nor age have not been released as of Saturday night.

