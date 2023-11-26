Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on highway near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man died Saturday after being hit by a semi-truck while walking along a highway in southeastern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol said the victim, a man about 50 years old, was walking on U.S. Highway 191 about 10 miles northwest of Moab.

Around 6:20 p.m., the man was hit by a semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not known whether the man walked into the travel lanes or if the semi hit him on the shoulder. UHP said the trucker is cooperating with the investigation.

One northbound lane was closed as crews responded to the scene.