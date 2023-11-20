Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on I-15

Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 23:49:22-05

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A pedestrian died late Saturday night after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the person walked onto the northbound I-15 lanes for an unknown reason. This took place shortly before 11 p.m. near milepost 361, just before the exit to Brigham City.

The pedestrian was hit by a semi and died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The deceased victim's name has not been released.

