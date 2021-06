SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A man died Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a train in Springville.

The man was on foot when he was struck at the railroad crossing on Evergreen Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Witnesses say the pedestrian tried to beat an oncoming train when the warning lights were flashing, alarms were sounding and crossing arms were down, but he didn't make it.

The train weighed an estimated 140,000 tons and was nearly one mile long.

The victim's name has not yet been released.