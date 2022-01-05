Pedestrian hit, killed by van on State Street in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by a small commercial-style van in Salt Lake City.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at 1460 S. State Street, according to SLC Police. Officers arrived and started CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian appeared to be attempting to cross the street while wearing dark clothing, officials said. It was not stated whether he was using a crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. A department spokesperson said there were no signs of impairment, but the investigation is ongoing.

Southbound State Street was closed between 1300 South and Cleveland Avenue (approx. 1450 South). It will reopen after the medical examiner arrives at the scene.

Police identified the victim as an adult man, but his name was not released as they work to notify his family.