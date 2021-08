HOLLADAY, Utah — A man died after being hit by an SUV early Sunday morning in Holladay.

According to Unified Police, the 25-year-old was walking in the middle of the road near 1200 E. Van Winkle Expressway when he was hit by an SUV.

UPD said it appeared to be an accident, and the driver is not expected to face charges.

The victim's name has not yet been released.