WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man died after being hit by a passing vehicle on Interstate 215 in West Valley City early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-215 near 3100 South.

The male victim was found dead upon officers' arrival. The incident is under investigation, and it's not yet known why the pedestrian was on the freeway.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.