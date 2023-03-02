Peek inside Park City mansion on the block for $50 million

PARK CITY, Utah — Those tired of looking at the same four walls inside their Utah home may want to check out a listing that just hit the local market. If, of course, they have a few bucks... or millions... to spare.

PHOTOS: Check out all the cool things inside Park City mansion

For a cool $50,000,000, a mansion nestled at the base of the Park City Mountain Resort is the epitome of ski-in/ski-out living.

Or just living.

Engel & Völker says the home is called "Monitor's Rest" because it's practically the law that all mansions this big are required to have a name.

The home is set up with 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms; but more than that, it has amenities that would make a king and queen jealous, including its own panoramic tower to take in the majestic views and four attached garages.

Along with a stainless steel pool, infrared sauna, and Himalayan salt room, comes an indoor sports facility with pickleball court, climbing wall, golf simulator and bowling alley. Yes, a bowling alley.

For those who prefer to just Netflix and chill, "Monitor's Rest" is fitted with a 200-inch 4K digital cinema projection system, perfect to watch episodes of Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous starring themselves.

"The timeless architecture offers world-class amenities paired with the finest materials and craftsmanship, including Italian steel windows and, Croatian limestone, shou sugi ban charred cypress, and a full copper roof combined with an innovative and cohesive layout for a seamless flow throughout almost 18,000 square feet of living space," the listing reads.

Anyone interested can contact Engel & Völkers to get a look, just make sure to invite us for the housewarming party!