Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Peek inside Park City mansion on the block for $50 million

Mansion.png
Engel & Volkers Park City
Mansion.png
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 15:51:33-05

PARK CITY, Utah — Those tired of looking at the same four walls inside their Utah home may want to check out a listing that just hit the local market. If, of course, they have a few bucks... or millions... to spare.

PHOTOS: Check out all the cool things inside Park City mansion

For a cool $50,000,000, a mansion nestled at the base of the Park City Mountain Resort is the epitome of ski-in/ski-out living.

Or just living.

Engel & Völker says the home is called "Monitor's Rest" because it's practically the law that all mansions this big are required to have a name.

The home is set up with 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms; but more than that, it has amenities that would make a king and queen jealous, including its own panoramic tower to take in the majestic views and four attached garages.

Along with a stainless steel pool, infrared sauna, and Himalayan salt room, comes an indoor sports facility with pickleball court, climbing wall, golf simulator and bowling alley. Yes, a bowling alley.

For those who prefer to just Netflix and chill, "Monitor's Rest" is fitted with a 200-inch 4K digital cinema projection system, perfect to watch episodes of Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous starring themselves.

"The timeless architecture offers world-class amenities paired with the finest materials and craftsmanship, including Italian steel windows and, Croatian limestone, shou sugi ban charred cypress, and a full copper roof combined with an innovative and cohesive layout for a seamless flow throughout almost 18,000 square feet of living space," the listing reads.

Anyone interested can contact Engel & Völkers to get a look, just make sure to invite us for the housewarming party!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere