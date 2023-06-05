Perfect conditions spark concerns for Utah's fire season

SALT LAKE CITY — With the start of Utah's fire season, state officials are concerned that significant fuels and grass growth could lead to prime wildfire conditions in the months ahead.

The greenery that currently fills the hillsides is picture perfect for hikers, campers and photographers.

"If you look around or walk around the areas today you'll see a lot of grass, a lot of it much greener than it normally would be in early June; that's due to that winter and our cold temperatures this spring," said Basil Newmerzyhcky, the lead meteorologist with Great Basin Predictive Services.

All the green is beautiful, but it also means there's more vegetation to burn at lower elevations. That's why Newmerzychky and Governor Spencer Cox say practicing fire safety is still important even in a non-drought year

“The bad part is there’s so much grass, it’s so thick and it will eventually cure out in middle to end of July," explained Newmerzyhcky, "so end of July we could have a very rapid transition to active wildfire conditions.”

"When you see this green you think, 'I don't have to worry about it this year.' But often times these grasses dry out and before they even turn yellow, they're dry enough to burn," the governor said. "Most fires start small with fine fuels like dry grass, and when these fuels dry out in the heat of summer they become a fire hazard."

This June, the governor and Newmerzychky are worried about fires in the state's recreational hub, especially down by St. George where there has not been much rain there in the past three or fours weeks and grasses have already turned yellow.

"The St. George area looks like northern utah, I've never seen it so green, which is great until it's not because that means there's just so much more to burn than we usually have," said Cox.

So as Utahns start summer adventures, the governor others say it's important for everyone to practice fire safety.

Visitors and residents need to make they're taking the proper steps to be positive that a fire has been put out, and check again because it just takes one small spark.

"If you are camping this summer, make sure you have a bucket of water, a shovel nearby to extinguish your campfire," the governor added, "and if you're parking your car, make sure you're parking away from tall grass and keep your vehicle properly maintained to prevent roadside wildfires."