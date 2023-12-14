Person dies in forklift accident at Salt Lake City construction business

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was killed Thursday in an accident involving a forklift at a Salt Lake City construction business, officials said.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department reported the incident occurred at Staker Parson Materials & Construction, with crews responding to the site at around 2:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the victim had already died on the scene but gave few other details on the incident. It's not known if the unidentified victim was an employee of the business or was at the site for another reason.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.

