Person, dog found dead after storage unit fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person and one dog died after a fire broke out in a storage unit in Murray Saturday afternoon.

FOX 13 News received word about the fire around 5 p.m. It was located at a storage unit building at approximately 4600 S. 900 East.

The Murray City Fire Department later announced that one person was found deceased, as well as a dog.

No further details were immediately available; officials said the fire department and police department will be investigating it to determine the cause.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as more information becomes available.