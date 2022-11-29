Person extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed with a vehicle in West Valley City on Tuesday.

According to a UTA spokesperson, the train collided with a vehicle at 12:15 p.m. near 3200 South 2700 West. The 78-year-old driver allegedly turned left to cross the tracks and into the way of the northbound train.

The male driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A dog that was in the vehicle was also critically injured during the accident.

No one on the train was injured and the TRAX car did not derail during the incident.

FOX 13 News

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story