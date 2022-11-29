Watch Now
Person extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City

Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 29, 2022
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed with a vehicle in West Valley City on Tuesday.

According to a UTA spokesperson, the train collided with a vehicle at 12:15 p.m. near 3200 South 2700 West. The 78-year-old driver allegedly turned left to cross the tracks and into the way of the northbound train.

The male driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A dog that was in the vehicle was also critically injured during the accident.

No one on the train was injured and the TRAX car did not derail during the incident.

