PARK CITY, Utah — Emergency crews had to use a hoist system to rescue a person from a Park City construction site who had fallen from a "significant height" on Wednesday.

Park City Fire District Crews remove injured man on stretcher after fall in Park City

The Park City Fire District said the unidentified person off a ladder this morning while working at the site in the Summit Park area.

According to the district, the person was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being removed from the site and brought to an ambulance.