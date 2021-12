UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man paragliding was injured early Saturday at the Flight Park State Recreation Area near Lehi, officials said.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the 33-year-old man fell about 50 feet when he crashed around 9:30 a.m. on the south side of Point of the Mountain.

The man was reportedly in and out of consciousness after the accident, but no other information on his condition was made available.

A helicopter was being sent to transport the man to the hospital.