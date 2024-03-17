Watch Now
Person killed after being struck by wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway in Davis County

Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 11:21:38-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A person was killed Sunday after the car they were in was struck by a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol reported a Toyota Camry was heading southbound near 500 South at 6:30 a.m. when it crossed over and hit a Chevrolet Impala driving in the northbound lanes.

All occupants inside both vehicles were transported to the hospital, where a passenger in the Impala later died of their injuries.

The wrong-way driver is being investigated for possibly driving while under the influence at the time of the accident.

UHP expects the area of Legacy Parkway to be closed until approximately 9 a.m.

