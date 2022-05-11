Person of interest named in South Salt Lake pipe bomb incident

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police have named a person of interest after a pipe bomb was discovered and detonated outside of a restaurant Tuesday.

The device was located outside of the Raising Cane's at 2150 South State Street. The restaurant was evacuated and roads nearby were shut down.

Police and the Unified Fire Authority bomb squad responded and with the help of a robot, the pipe bomb was safely detonated. No one was injured during the incident, officials say.

On Wednesday, South Salt Lake Police released a photo of who they believe is a person of interest in the case.

South Salt Lake Police Department Photo shows a person of interest in pipe bomb incident in South Salt Lake

If you recognize the pictured individual or have any information about the case, contact Detective Street by calling 801-412-3645 or emailing mstreet@sslc.gov.