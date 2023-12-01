Watch Now
Person shot by U.S. Marshal at Sandy senior community facility

Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 18:14:17-05

SANDY, Utah — An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service shot someone Friday at a senior community center in Sandy.

The Sandy Police Department said the officer was part of a task force looking for an unidentified fugitive when the shooting occurred at the Silver Pines Senior Community.

Officials have not said if the wanted fugitive was the person shot.

The reason for the shooting is not yet known, and the condition of the person shot has not been released.

