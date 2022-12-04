Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital

OGDEN, Utah — A fight broke out at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.

According to Ogden Police, two groups of people engaged in a confrontation at the Newgate Mall.

It escalated into a fight, and at one point, one of the individuals took out a can of bear spray and used it primarily on one person.

Police said several other people were "affected" by the mace and were treated briefly at the scene. The person who was sprayed directly suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The fire department was called in to ventilate the building.

The incident was still being investigated as of Saturday evening, and no arrests have been made. Police told FOX 13 News that they have still not yet identified who used the spray during the fight.

Officials added that the two groups knew each other, and it appeared to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.