Photos: Church of Jesus Christ to begin reopening historic US sites next month

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin to reopen 22 of its historic sites across the United States in May.

The historic sites—found in the states of California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and Wyoming—have been closed to the public since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each site will reopen in accordance with local conditions, government guidance and missionary staffing. Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks indoors, and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible. Reservations will also be required at some locations.

Tentative Reopening Schedule:

MAY 1

California



Illinois



Iowa



Nebraska



Utah



May 28

New York



Missouri



Ohio



Pennsylvania



Utah



Vermont



Wyoming



