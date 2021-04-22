Watch
Photos: Church of Jesus Christ to begin reopening historic US sites next month

Intellectual Reserve / The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Carthage Jail in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Carthage Jail in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Exterior of the Saint George Tabernacle in Saint George, Utah.
The Hamblin Home in Santa Clara, Utah.
The exterior of the Brigham Young Winter Home and Office in St. George, Utah.
The Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego, California.
The Brigham Young home in Historic Nauvoo.
The Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego, California.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 15:53:12-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin to reopen 22 of its historic sites across the United States in May.

The historic sites—found in the states of California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and Wyoming—have been closed to the public since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each site will reopen in accordance with local conditions, government guidance and missionary staffing. Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks indoors, and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible. Reservations will also be required at some locations.

Tentative Reopening Schedule:

MAY 1

California

Illinois

Iowa

Nebraska

Utah

May 28

New York

Missouri

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Utah

Vermont

Wyoming

