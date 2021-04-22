Photos: Church of Jesus Christ to begin reopening historic US sites next month

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin to reopen 22 of its historic sites across the United States in May.
The historic sites—found in the states of California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and Wyoming—have been closed to the public since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each site will reopen in accordance with local conditions, government guidance and missionary staffing. Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks indoors, and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible. Reservations will also be required at some locations.
Tentative Reopening Schedule:
MAY 1
California
Illinois
Iowa
Nebraska
Utah
May 28
New York
- Grandin Building: Book of Mormon Publication Site
- Hill Cumorah
- Sacred Grove
- Whitmer Farm: Church Organization Site
Missouri
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Utah
Vermont
Wyoming
