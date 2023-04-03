Watch Now
Photos show why Lagoon has been forced to postpone opening day for 2023 season

Lagoon
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 16:38:15-04

FARMINGTON, Utah — "Chilling" photos paint a picture as to why popular Utah amusement park Lagoon has been forced to postpone its opening day for two weekends in a row.

The photos show many popular attractions buried in fresh powder.

The amusement park was originally set to open its gates on March 25, but, days before opening, it announced the date had been pushed back to April 1 due to weather.

Now it seems that may have been a big April Fool's joke as the opening date was pushed a second time, to April 8, due to even more snow.

But, there are no tricks here, as photos from Lagoon show attractions blanketed in powder, which would not make for a very fun day for guests at Utah's popular amusement park.

Utah has been continually hammered with snow to begin April as several inches fell in the Beehive state throughout Monday.

The massive storm moving through Utah is expected to be done early Wednesday morning, with sunshine in the forecast for Easter weekend, however, will Lagoon be ready to open as scheduled?

Only time will tell.

