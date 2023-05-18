Pickleball festival, taco & margarita fest and more happening this weekend across Utah!

Utah has been treated to warm weather this week and it's the perfect weekend to head out to a community event near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com.

Check out what's going on this weekend across the state:

CACHE COUNTY

All Breed Dog Show

The Mount Ogden Kennel Club is hosting its annual All Breed Dog show all weekend at the Cache County Fairgrounds. Events are happening on various times and days throughout the weekend but in total up to 600 dogs will compete for championship awards in Utah! It'll be a dog-gone great time!

GRAND COUNTY

Inaugural Slick Rock Beer Festival

Enjoy some brews, food, entertainment and more will be at this festival on Saturday at Proper Brewing & Burger Co in Moab from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck



Everyone's favorite feline, Hello Kitty, is making a return to Salt Lake City with a one-day stop in the Beehive State. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Fashion Place Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with merch and plenty of fun!

Community Pickleball Festival



At the Mountain America Expo Center, pickleball enthusiasts can join in for clinics, leagues, drop-in play, tournaments and more! Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in Utah and more than three-dozen courts will be open for play in the facility! Happening through the weekend and next weekend but check the schedule for exact times and to register for the fun!

Living Traditions festival

Support diverse artistic traditions through music, dance, food, crafts, art, panels, films, workshops and more! The FREE event is happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Washington and Liberty Square in Salt Lake City.

Bike/walk tour of Salt Lake City



Join Sweet Streets for a bike and walking tour around Salt Lake City on Saturday at various times in the day. There's a morning bike ride, Green Loop meetup, afternoon bike ride and walking tour - perfect at any point when you need to get out and enjoy the Saturday sunshine.

Taco and Margarita Fest

Tacos and Margaritas - is there a better combo?! Food trucks and vendors from around the state will be serving their best to compete for the title of Best in Utah! The festivities also include live music, wrestling matches and of course plenty of margaritas and tacos to go around! Happening Saturday beginning at noon for general admission at America First Field in Sandy.

Collide Community Arts Festival



Experience theatre, dance, music, improv, film and grab a tasty bite from a food truck at this community arts festival hosted by the Salt Lake School for Performing Arts on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets required for attendees over 12-years-old.

Armed Forces Day Concert



FREE admission and parking for this concert to honor all members of the Military, past and present that's being put on by the Choral Arts Society of Utah, UTNG 23rd Army Band and Salt Lake Scots Pipe Band. Happening Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Gallivan Center.

Adult Night Out Scavenger Hunt



Connect with your partner or friends at this 48-hour countywide scavenger hunt for adults put on by the Salt Lake County library. The fun kicks off Thursday and goes until Saturday with a finale and awards ceremony Saturday evening.

Bark at the Moon



Pups are invited for a night of fun at the Gateway on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.! The Humane Society of Utah is connecting pet owners with food trucks, local craft beer and a splash pad for the pups. A glow-in-the-dark, pet-friendly walk will wrap up the evening at 9 p.m.!

West Jordan Children's Day



Folklore dances, prizes, free tacos, games and more will be happening at the Pavilion at Veterans Park on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for the Dia del Nino with West Jordan City.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Trails, Trash and Tunes

Beautify the community, enjoy some food and music at this event on Saturday at the Wanship Trailhead in Hoytsville from noon to 4 p.m. The first 75 people will get a free sandwich!! Be sure to register ahead of time.

UTAH COUNTY

Utah Lake Shoreline Cleanup

RSVP to do some community service along the Utah Lake shoreline with a cleanup project happening Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This is the first cleanup of the year and volunteers are eager to clean up trash that has accumulated over the winter.

Blossoming branches

Utah is in bloom! At the Provo Library, families can made a fun craft and take home a "blossoming branch" on Saturday from 2-3 p.m.

Homegrown Art Show

Artists from Provo of all ages will display their artwork at the Provo Library on Friday from 3:30-8 p.m.An awards ceremony will be hosted next weekend to celebrate the winners in the show!

Safety on Wheels fair

As the kids (and kids at heart) dust off bikes, skateboards and scooters for a summer of outdoor fun, Lehi officials are hosting a fair where participants will ride through an obstacle course with stops along the way to learn about how to be a safe rider. All participants will get a swag bag, popcorn and more! Happening at the Lehi Legacy center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon - registration required!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Festival of the Americas



Happening all weekend, celebrate Native American cultures while raising money to support Native American scholarships in Utah. The event includes activities, music, dance, demonstrations, artisans, native food and an opening ceremony all centered around celebrating Native American culture. Tickets required for the opening ceremony but other aspects of the celebration are free. Happening at the Kayenta Art Village & Center for the Arts.

Hanger Dance



Grab a date or friends for this 1940s-themed hanger dance happening at the warbird museum in St. George. Live music, swing dancing, costume contest, entertainment and MORE will keep attendees entertained the entire night! Happening on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. - tickets required!

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Raptors Fan Fest



The Ogden Raptors baseball team is celebrating 30 years in Ogden with a free party at Lindquist Field to celebrate the kickoff to the season! A home run derby, exhibition game, new merch, food and meet & greet with the team - all FREE to the community. Happening Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Ogden Marathon

