'Hello Kitty' returning to Salt Lake City for one day only

SALT LAKE CITY — The kitty cat is coming back!
Everyone's favorite feline, Hello Kitty, is making a return to Salt Lake City with a one-day stop in the Beehive State.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is hitting Fashion Place Mall on Saturday, with exclusive treats and merchandise. Fans can visit the truck in the courtyard by Red Rock Brewery between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Here's just a glimpse of the exclusive items available Saturday:
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets