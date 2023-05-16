'Hello Kitty' returning to Salt Lake City for one day only

SALT LAKE CITY — The kitty cat is coming back!

Everyone's favorite feline, Hello Kitty, is making a return to Salt Lake City with a one-day stop in the Beehive State.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is hitting Fashion Place Mall on Saturday, with exclusive treats and merchandise. Fans can visit the truck in the courtyard by Red Rock Brewery between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here's just a glimpse of the exclusive items available Saturday:

