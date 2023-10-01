Pickup truck driver killed in head-on crash with semi near Provo Canyon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One person died Sunday after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on a Utah highway.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around noon on U.S. Highway 189 at milepost 20, just south of Deer Creek Reservoir.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer and traveling north on the highway when it crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided with the front-passenger side of an oncoming semi. The pickup then veered off the road and caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the pickup was killed, and the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed temporarily but has since been reopened. The incident is under investigation, and the deceased driver's name has not been released.