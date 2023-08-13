Pickup truck driver killed, motorcyclist critically injured in Cedar City crash

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One person died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday night in Cedar City.

Cedar City Police said the accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on State Route 130 near 3000 North. Based on the investigation, it's believed that the truck failed to give the right of way to the motorcycle when turning north onto SR-130. The bike crashed into the door of the truck, then the truck continued north and went off the road before crashing into the vacuums at the "Tagg-N-Go" car wash, where it came to a stop.

The driver of the truck, a 77-year-old man from Washington City, died at the scene despite attempts to perform lifesaving measures. His name has not yet been released.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter in critical condition, CCPD said. He is a 27-year-old man from Enoch.

"The Cedar City Police Department would like to extend its sympathies to the victim's family for their loss," a press release read.




